‘Cash for terror’: Netanyahu blasts reported US-Iran nuclear deal

According to the latest deal, Tehran would release five Americans detained in Iran while the U.S. would released an unspecified number of Iranians.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voiced strong objections on Saturday to a reported prisoner swap agreement between the U.S. and Iran, according to which, Tehran would curtail its uranium enrichment activities in return for an easing of sanctions.

“Israel’s position is known,” the statement from Netanyahu’s office said.

“According to it, agreements that do not dismantle Iran’s nuclear infrastructure will not put a stop to its nuclear program. In fact, they only grants the Iranian regime money that will then go to Iran’s terror proxies.”

His statement followed a report by The Wall Street Journal on Friday revealing that Iran had “significantly” decelerated its enriched uranium accumulation. Concurrently, Tehran said it had reached a tentative agreement with Washington that will eventually see five detained Americans in Iran and an unknown number of Iranians imprisoned in the US released from custody.

Two Israeli officials, in conversations with The New York Times, indicated the existence of more expansive agreements between the U.S. and Iran. Both newspapers also highlighted the potential revival of discussions centered on Iran’s nuclear program.