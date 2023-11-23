Ceasefire to begin Friday morning, 13 Israeli captives to be released at 4pm

“They will be 13 in number, all women and children, and those hostages who are from the same families will be put together within the same batch.”

By World Israel News and JNS

A deal between Israel and Hamas to secure the release of at least 50 Israeli captives in Gaza has been delayed, amid reports that the Hamas terror organization delayed signing onto the agreement.

The ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terror organization will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Friday, a spokesperson for Qatar’s foreign ministry said during a press conference in Doha on Thursday.

Hamas has agreed to release the first 13 hostages at 4 p.m. on Friday, spokesman Majed Al Ansari announced.

“They will be 13 in number, all women and children, and those hostages who are from the same families will be put together within the same batch,” said Al Ansari.

“The communications that took place and the meetings that took place all through yesterday went on until early morning today with the Egyptians and the parties of the conflict present here in Doha,” he added.

Immediately after the announcement from Doha, Prime Minister Netanyahu confirmed that Israel had received a preliminary list of names. Jerusalem was checking the document and contacting the families of the hostages, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

On Wednesday, the Israeli war cabinet, security cabinet, and government voted to approve the deal with Hamas – brokered by Qatar and the U.S. – to secure the release of 50-80 captives in exchange for the freeing of 140-300 jailed Palestinian terrorists and a four-to-ten-day ceasefire.

As part of the exchange, 12-13 Israeli captives are slated to be released each day, from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m., during the course of a four-day ceasefire.

Hamas, which is holding the 50 women and children set for release in the first four days of the ceasefire, has said it can secure custody of an additional 30 women and children who are being held by other terror groups in Gaza.

A key detail lacking for some of the captives is proof of life – a critical condition for the deal.

Every ten additional captives released will secure an additional day of ceasefire, with a maximum of ten days in the lull.