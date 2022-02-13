CHAOS: Arabs riot in Jerusalem, ‘accidental’ car-ramming

Amid the violence and chaos in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem Saturday night, An Arab man was arrested after driving his car into a group of Jews in what police initially suspected was a car-ramming attack.
Police say he was likely pepper-sprayed while driving. No one was seriously hurt.
Video from the moments after the alleged ramming attack in East Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, amid clashes between Jewish and Palestinian residents, and police. pic.twitter.com/Nleq3P8Vmn
— Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) February 12, 2022