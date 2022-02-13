Search

CHAOS: Arabs riot in Jerusalem, ‘accidental’ car-ramming

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/chaos-arabs-riot-in-jerusalem-accidental-car-ramming/
Email Print

Amid the violence and chaos in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of eastern Jerusalem Saturday night, An Arab man was arrested after driving his car into a group of Jews in what police initially suspected was a car-ramming attack.

Police say he was likely pepper-sprayed while driving. No one was seriously hurt.