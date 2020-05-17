Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead

Israel’s Chinese ambassador was found dead on Sunday.

By World Israel News Staff

China’s Ambassador to Israel Du Wei was found dead in his Herzliya home on Sunday morning, Israel’s Foreign Ministry confirmed.

According to the initial investigation, he died of natural causes.

Wei, 58, took up the position of ambassador to Israel in January. He previously served as Chinese ambassador to Ukraine.

According to the Chinese Embassy’s website, Wei was born in Shandong Province in October,1962. He has a Master’s degree of Laws. He was married with one son.

In February, as the coronavirus health crisis first took hold, Wei made headlines for comparing the way that Chinese were being turned away at borders to the way Jews were turned away from safe haven during the Holocaust.

“Millions of Jewish [sic] were killed, and many, many Jewish were refused when they tried to seek assistance from other countries. Only very, very few countries opened their door, and among them is China,” he said.

The Chinese Embassy later apologized for the remarks. “There was no intention whatsoever to compare the dark days of the Holocaust with the current situation and the efforts taken by the Israeli government to protect its citizens. We would like to apologize if someone understood our message the wrong way,” the embassy said.