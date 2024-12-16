Christopher Wray’s FBI recognizes the ‘State of Palestine’

Is Old Joe Biden so totally non compos mentis at this point that the viciously partisan FBI has gone rogue, and is taking care of foreign affairs on its own?

By Robert Spencer, Frontpage Magazine

146 of the United Nations’ 193 member states recognize the sovereignty of the State of Palestine, which shows the power of propaganda.

That “state” has no borders, no national government (since Gaza long ago rejected the rule of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who is now in the nineteenth year of his four-year term), no currency, and no national culture, language, ethnicity, religion or anything else that is distinct from those of the Arabs of the surrounding areas.

One country that has not, however, fallen for the massive con job that is the “state of Palestine” is the United States of America.

Yet if the Biden-Harris regime could act fully upon its real aspirations, that opposition would have ended long ago.

On Friday, outgoing FBI top dog Christopher Wray made that abundantly clear to the world.

Although Wray has just resigned as head of the desperately corrupt and politicized FBI, he was still acting as director on Friday, giving out diplomas to graduates of the FBI National Academy at Quantico.

One foreign student in this putatively “national” program was announced as hailing from “Ramallah, the State of Palestine.”

Has the Biden-Harris FBI, fresh from trying to frame Trump for everything they could cook up to throw at him, now graduated to deciding affairs of state?

Is Old Joe Biden so totally non compos mentis at this point that the viciously partisan FBI has gone rogue, and is taking care of foreign affairs on its own?

The announcement revealed the feds’ internationalist bent, as it was in line with the United Nations’ overall practice.

The Times of Israel reported in September that “Palestinians took a seat among member states at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, a new right accorded to the Palestinian Authority’s delegation despite it not being a full member of the body.”

This was how the UN responds to jihad terrorism: by rewarding those who engage in it. And now, apparently, the FBI has joined in the fun.

Officially, the United States, along with Israel, still says that recognition of Palestinian statehood can only come once the “State of Palestine” recognizes Israel’s right to exist and pledges to live in peace with it.

That is something that Palestinian leaders have never been willing to do.

Any doubts about what kind of state the “State of Palestine” might be were removed in late July, when Abbas’ Advisor on Religious Affairs and Islamic Relations, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, declared, “Our religion is the religion of tolerance and the religion of human brotherhood. But we are also the people of Jihad and the people of force against those who deserve it from us and against those who want to harm our dignity, desecrate our holy sites, or deprive our rights…Palestine is giving its blood abundantly for your sake, nation of Islam.”

Then in early August, al-Habbash amplified his call for jihad against Israel:

“Your best Jihad is Ribat (i.e., religious conflict over land claimed to be Islamic), and your best Ribat is Ashkelon. Where is Ashkelon? Ashkelon is a city in Palestine (sic, an Israeli coastal city), and the land of Palestine is a land of Ribat and Jihad until Judgement Day. His [Prophet Muhammad’s] dear followers came while carrying out Jihad for Allah to Palestine and Greater Syria, and they liberated it from the Byzantine occupation. Saladin liberated it from the Crusader occupation. And today it will be liberated [again], Allah willing. Palestine will return and be liberated, sooner or later.”

Does this sound as if al-Habbash and his comrades will be pacified with a “State of Palestine” and stop making war against Israel? No.

Al-Habbash’s jihad will continue “until Judgment Day,” and he is by no means the only one.

The Qur’an commands Muslims to “drive them out from where they drove you out” (2:191), and even though it is a historical myth that the Israelis drove the Palestinian Arabs out of Israel, that is the guiding principle of the entire conflict.

The Palestinian struggle (in Arabic, “jihad”) will continue until all of Israel is destroyed.

That holds true no matter what the FBI or the United Nations does. No number of rewards for the Oct. 7 jihad massacre will blunt the force of the jihad against Israel; in fact, such rewards will only embolden the jihadis.

When the FBI pretends that the “State of Palestine” exists, the message to the “Palestinians” is clear: murder more Jews, and you’ll get even more of what you want.

The “State of Palestine” is only a stepping-stone to the total eradication of Israel and a new genocide of the Jews. Is that what the FBI, and the entire Biden-Harris regime, wants? It’s increasingly difficult to escape that impression.