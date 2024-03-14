Chuck Schumer calls for Netanyahu’s ouster, demands Israel back Palestinian statehood

Senate Majority leader slams Israeli prime minister, calling for his removal and replacement with a government supportive of Palestinian statehood.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Senate Majority leader and New York State’s senior senator Chuck Schumer excoriated Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli government Thursday, in his harshest rebuke ever of the Jewish state’s leadership.

Speaking on the Senate floor Thursday morning, Schumer openly called for the replacement of the current Israeli government and Netanyahu’s ouster as premier.

During his address, Schumer expressed optimism for the prospects of a two-state solution, but added that Israel’s “right-wing zealots” must be removed from power and new elections held, calling Netanyahu an “obstacle to peace.”

“With the prospect of a real two-state solution on the table…I believe they will be far more likely to support more mainstream leaders committed to peace. If presented with a two-state solution, then most mainstream Israelis will support it.”

“Part of that must mean rejecting right-wing zealots. These people do not represent a majority of the Israeli public, yet under Prime Minister Netanyahu’s watch they have had far too much influence. ”

“The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel,” Schumer continued. “The Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past.”

The Majority Leader blasted Netanyahu’s recent comments rejecting Palestinian statehood.

“This is a grave mistake for Israel, for Palestinians, for the region, and for the world. The only real and sustainable solution to this decades-old conflict is a negotiated two-state solution.”

“He has put himself in coalition with far-right extremists like Ministers Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, and as a result, he has been too willing to tolerate the civilian toll in Gaza, which is pushing support for Israel worldwide to historic lows,”

“At this critical juncture, I believe a new election is the only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process about the future of Israel.”

Schumer warned that should Netanyahu’s government continue in power, Israel would become isolated diplomatically.

“Israel cannot hope to succeed as a pariah opposed by the rest of the world.”

“I believe that holding a new election once the war starts to wind down would give Israelis an opportunity to express their vision for the postwar future,” Schumer said.

The Senate’s top Republican, Minority Leader and Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, slammed Schumer’s comments as “grotesque.”

“Israel’s unity government and security cabinet deserves the deference befitting a sovereign democratic country,” McConnell said.