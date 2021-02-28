Clarence Thomas documentary dropped from Amazon for Black History Month

Amazon pulled the documentary from its streaming service without explanation.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

One would think a documentary about the only black justice currently serving on the U.S. Supreme Court would be available, nay, featured during Black History Month. Amazon has other ideas. It removed the PBS documentary “Created Equal: Clarence Thomas in His Own Words.”

The documentary, released in January 2020 by well-known producer Michael Pack, who was later appointed CEO of the parent company of Voice of America by the Trump administration, was pulled from Amazon’s Prime’s streaming service nationwide.

In New York, the video doesn’t show at all. In Denver, Tristan Justice of The Federalist writes that when the title is clicked, “This video is currently unavailable to watch in your location” appears. Breitbart also reports the video is down.

Breitbart notes that it’s even more curious that the Thomas documentary isn’t available given that “Amazon Prime created an entire Amplify Black Voices page on its site that ‘feature[s] a curated collection of titles to honor Black History Month…”

Several documentaries on liberal Supreme Court justices are available to stream, including on Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Thurgood Marshall, the first black Supreme Court justice. There are even two films on Anita Hill, who accused Clarence Thomas of sexual misconduct.

The Thomas documentary, for those who haven’t seen it, is not particularly political but a personal look at the man behind the gown, who rose from poverty in the segregated South, as told in his own words. The film received a 99% audience approval score on Rotten Tomatoes.

A review in National Review said, “The two-hour feature tracks his life chronologically, filling in stories from his book with pictures of his inauspicious beginnings in rural Georgia, his school days living with his grandparents in Savannah, his education, and his career.”