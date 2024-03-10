Columbia University supports terror, punishes whistleblowers: Israeli professor

People with banners at protest on Broadway outside of Columbia University campus after suspension of Students for Justice in Palestine group. (Shutterstock)

“Unless they want to claim that supporting terrorism is a protected class, there’s no grounds for this investigation,” says Israeli professor at Ivy League university.

By World Israel News Staff

An Israeli-born professor is fighting back after his employer, Columbia University, launched an investigation against him, in what he says was an act of retaliation for his whistle-blowing regarding pro-terror and antisemitic elements at the school.

Shay Davidai, who has been employed by Columbia for five years, told the New York Post that he is now the subject of a “groundless” probe accusing him of discrimination and harassment.

In reality, Davidai said, the investigation is a “clear act of retaliation and an attempt to silence” him.

Davidai has been vocal about a hostile environment towards Jews on campus since the October 7th Hamas massacres, and said that his advocacy for Jewish and Israeli students has led to the Ivy League institution targeting him for alleged “Islamophobia.”

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT@Columbia has opened an investigation into my advocacy for the Jewish and Israeli students, faculty, and staff at the university. This is a clear act of retaliation and an attempt to silence me. If you want to know more, read my statement below pic.twitter.com/vouAtf1nHq — Shai Davidai (@ShaiDavidai) March 8, 2024

Notably, Davidai is on the left-wing of the political spectrum and has repeatedly expressed his support for a two-state solution and “rights for the Palestinian people,” he told the Post.

But Davidai’s outspoken statements to media about Columbia students “openly celebrating terrorism and promoting violence against Israel and Jews” have led to the school attempting to shut down his advocacy, he said.

Columbia University is currently under investigation by the federal government and Department of Education for the exact issues raised by Davidai regarding pro-terror sentiment and antisemitism at the school.

“Unless they want to claim that supporting terrorism is a protected class, there’s no grounds for this investigation,” Davidai told New York Jewish Week.

Davidai’s attorney, Mark W. Lerner, told the Post that Columbia’s “baseless investigation” against his client “is a flagrant act of discriminatory and unlawful retaliation aimed at silencing him.”

He added that the university “will not succeed” in stopping Davidai to raise the alarm about widespread antisemitism and open support for terrorism on campus.

In a statement to the Post, Columbia said that the institution “could not comment on personnel matters.”

The school added that “as a general matter, if the university receives a formal complaint, it will review and consider the complaint under established processes.”