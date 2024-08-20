Columbia University restores dozens of pro-Hamas rioters to good standing, new report says

Another 31 of 35 who were suspended for illegally occupying the campus with a ‘Gaza Solidarity Encampment’ remain in good standing, too.

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

Columbia University punished very few of the students who were involved in occupying an administrative building and staging a riot which prompted the university, fearing an outbreak of racial violence, to revoke a Jewish professor’s access to campus, according to a new report.

In April, an anti-Zionist group occupied Hamilton Hall, forcing then-university president Minouche Shafik to call on the New York City Police Department (NYPD) for help, a decision she hesitated to make and which led to over 108 arrests.

According to documents shared on Monday by the US House Committee on Education and the Workforce, 18 of the 22 students slapped with disciplinary charges for their role in the incident remain in “good standing” despite the university’s earlier pledge to expel them.

Another 31 of 35 who were suspended for illegally occupying the campus with a “Gaza Solidarity Encampment” remain in good standing too.

“The failure of Columbia’s invertebrate administration to hold accountable students who violate university rules and break the law is disgraceful and unacceptable,” education committee chair Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) said in a blistering statement.

“More than three months after the criminal takeover of Hamilton Hall, the vast majority of the student perpetrators remain in good standing. By allowing its own disciplinary process to be thwarted by radical students and faculty, Columbia has waved the white flag in surrender while offering up a get-out-of-jail-free card to those who participated in these unlawful actions.”

Columbia has sent mixed messages about its intention to discipline pro-Hamas demonstrators who wreaked havoc on campus this past spring semester.

Last month, Shafik pledged that the university would launch an ambitious educational effort to combat antisemitism on campus, but she presided over a decision not to fire four administrators who participated, according to her own words, in a text message exchange which “touched disturbingly on ancient antisemitic tropes.”

In June, it agreed, in settling a civil lawsuit out of court, to hire “Safe Passage Liaisons” who will protect Jewish students from racist abuse.

At the same time, however, Columbia is currently investigating a professor who criticized the university’s harboring of students who proclaimed support for Hamas and called for a genocide of Jews in Israel.

“Breaking into campus buildings or creating antisemitic hostile environments like the encampment should never be given a single degree of latitude — the university’s willingness to do just that is reprehensible,” Foxx added in Monday’s statement.

Columbia University is in the process of installing new leadership to lead it through what is perhaps the most challenging chapter of its history since 1968.

Shafik resigned from her role as Columbia’s president on Wednesday, becoming the third Ivy League president — along with Elizabeth Magill of the University of Pennsylvania and Claudine Gay of Harvard University — in just the last year to leave office amid criticism of what many observers perceived as a refusal to protect Jewish students from antisemitic discrimination, harassment, and assault.

Shafik, who took office in 2023, managed to survive a grating US congressional hearing earlier this year in which Republican lawmakers accused her of capitulating to riotous pro-Hamas demonstrators, who, following Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre across southern Israel, flagrantly broke rules proscribing hate speech and unauthorized protests.

Pledging to correct her alleged failures, Shafik seemed poised to continue leading Columbia University with the full support of its trustees and most of its faculty.

However, the out of court settlement and text message scandal crumbled the little credibility she had with the public.

“I have tried to navigate a path that upholds academic principles and treats everyone with fairness and compassion,” she said in ending what is reportedly the shortest presidential tenure at Columbia University since the 19th century.

“It has been distressing — for the community, for me as president, and on a personal level — to find myself, colleagues, and students the subject of threats and abuse. As President Lincoln said, ‘A house divided against itself cannot stand’ — we must do all we can to resist the forces of polarization in our community. I remain optimistic that differences can be overcome through the honest exchange of views, truly listening — and always — by treating each other with dignity and respect. Again, Columbia’s core mission to create and acquire knowledge, with our values as foundation, will lead us there.”