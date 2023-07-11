WATCH: King Charles urges confused US president to keep moving

In a video that went viral, President Joe Biden seems distracted and confused as he stops to chat with a Welsh guard instead of moving along with King Charles III.

In a second video, when greeted at Windsor Castle on Monday, the octegenarian president appears to lean on the British monarch for physical support.

King Charles has trouble getting Biden to move on pic.twitter.com/wSA68xb6VA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023