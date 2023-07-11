Search

WATCH: King Charles urges confused US president to keep moving

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/confused-world-leader-king-charles-urges-distracted-us-president-to-keep-moving/
Email Print

In a video that went viral, President Joe Biden seems distracted and confused as he stops to chat with a Welsh guard instead of moving along with King Charles III.

In a second video, when greeted at Windsor Castle on Monday, the octegenarian president appears to lean on the British monarch for physical support.