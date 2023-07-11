WATCH: King Charles urges confused US president to keep moving July 11, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/confused-world-leader-king-charles-urges-distracted-us-president-to-keep-moving/ Email Print In a video that went viral, President Joe Biden seems distracted and confused as he stops to chat with a Welsh guard instead of moving along with King Charles III. In a second video, when greeted at Windsor Castle on Monday, the octegenarian president appears to lean on the British monarch for physical support. King Charles has trouble getting Biden to move on pic.twitter.com/wSA68xb6VA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023 King Charles III greets Joe Biden at Windsor Castle The British monarch and US president will have tea together, before a discussion on financing the fight against climate change https://t.co/7mY9cr5g4S pic.twitter.com/tnahtASUXG — Bloomberg (@business) July 10, 2023 Joe BidenKing Charles