Congresswoman accused of anti-Semitism meets with Orthodox Jews in New York

Taylor-Greene visited a yeshiva, a kosher pizza restaurant, and a matzah factory.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Freshman Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-GA) was hosted last week by Jewish community leaders in Brooklyn and Long Island for an “educational visit,” several weeks after being stripped of her committee assignments for allegedly anti-Semitic remarks.

In January 2021, Taylor-Greene came under fire for past social media posts that appeared to support anti-Semitic conspiracies.

Nachman Mostofsky, the head of Orthodox advocacy group Chovevei Zion, invited the politician for an “educational tour” with the intent of showing her “authentic Judaism.”

“The idea of the day was to bring a member of Congress who had very little interaction with the Jewish community and specifically the more religious Jewish community,” Mostofsky told the Atlanta Jewish Times.

He took Taylor-Greene to a yeshiva, a kosher pizza restaurant, and a matzah factory. Later, she met with an elderly Holocaust survivor. Mostofsky said he does not believe that Taylor-Greene is anti-Semitic, adding that her values are aligned with that of the Orthodox community.

“Knowing the congresswoman for a bit now, she has been nothing but a friend and ally for our community,” Mostofsky told the Forward. “From government interference, education, religious freedom, we share what is commonly called Judeo-Christian values.”

He said that the politician was greeted warmly by the community. ““Everywhere we went, people that noticed her and knew she was a congresswoman and were told who she was would say ‘thank you, keep up the good work, we are with you, we don’t believe any of this stuff that is being said about you.’”

In 2018, Taylor-Greene reposted a video that claimed “an unholy alliance of leftists, capitalists and Zionist supremacists” were behind Muslim mass migration to Europe, as part of an effort to outbreed native Europeans and destroy Western civilization.

“This is what the UN wants all over the world,” Taylor-Greene wrote alongside the video.

Earlier in 2018, she posited on Facebook that devastating wildfires in California could have stemmed from a Rothschild-backed conspiracy.

She also liked a tweet which claimed that Israeli intelligence officials were responsible for President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

“Mossad was on the ground in Dallas on 11/22/1963,” read the tweet that was “liked” by Taylor-Greene.