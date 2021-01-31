Corona discovered in 10 vaccinated Tel Aviv hospital workers amid outbreak

At Ichilov Hospital, 10 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, despite having received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

By World Israel News Staff

A coronavirus outbreak at one of Israel’s top medical facilities, Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital, has left 10 staff members infected with coronavirus, News 13 reported.

The staff members in question had all received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, but still contracted COVID-19.

The News 13 report indicated the positive results arrived 10 days after the second dose, with the initial infections linked to two staff members who had not yet been vaccinated.

The 10 vaccinated sataff members are reportedly are asymptomatic.

The development hit the news just a week and a half after Israeli coronavirus czar Nachman Ash announced that the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is “less effective than we thought” and “lower than [the data] presented by Pfizer.”

Ash told Army Radio, on Tuesday that the first dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine is less effective than the pharmaceutical giant had suggested.

“Many people have been infected between the first and second injections of the vaccine,” said Ash.

He told Army Radio that the first dose was “less effective than we thought” and “lower than [the data] presented by Pfizer.”

According to Pfizer, the first dose of the vaccine is 52 percent effective at preventing coronavirus infections 12 days after its administration. The efficacy spikes to 95 percent two weeks after the second dose.

Although Israel continues to leading the world in vaccine push, with over 2 million in the Jewish state receiving the first dose and some 430,000 Israelis having received the second dose of the vaccine, the country is struggling with the virus.