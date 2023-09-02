Dating site boots former ‘Jewish Press’ editor who was part of Capitol riots

When Elliot Resnick added information about Jan. 6, 2021 to his SawYouAtSinai profile, he was kicked off the dating platform.

By JNS

Elliot Resnick received an email on Monday from the Jewish dating site SawYouAtSinai stating, “Dear Elliot. We are unable to service you. We have refunded your membership in full. Our best wishes.”

When Resnick, who is single, tried to log into his account on the site, he received a notification that it was disabled, the former top Jewish Press editor said on his podcast this week.

He contacted SawYouAtSinai—a reference to the tradition that all Jews were present at the revelation at Mount Sinai—three times and received no answer, Resnick claimed.

“I don’t usually discuss my private life, because I am not a modern person, and I don’t believe in living out my private life in the public eye,” Resnick said. “I am going to make an exception today.”

“Now why was I banned?” he said. “There really is only one possible explanation.”

Resnick had decided a few weeks ago to add to his profile that he was in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 “and that I’m facing possible jail time as a result,” he said on the podcast.

“This way, that will greatly narrow the pool of girls that are suggested to me. Just like if you say you live in Hebron, there are many girls who wouldn’t want to go out with you,” he added. “Or if you say, ‘I want to learn for the rest of my life and never have a job,’ that will limit the number of girls who will go out with you.”

Resnick said he always lets potential dates know that he is facing jail time before they go out, and that he has been on the dating site for 15 years “on and off,” and hadn’t changed anything else about his profile.

“I refuse to let a frum organization join cancel culture,” he said, using the Yiddish word for religiously observant Jews. “Cancel culture is pernicious. It is disgusting. Everyone knows it. Especially people in the frum community.”

“Look. I was let go from the Jewish Press over January 6. I was disappointed, of course, but at least you could say for the Jewish Press they had certain business interests,” he added. “I was the face of the company. I was the editor-in-chief of the Jewish Press. They were worried about suffering financial loss if I’m the face of the company.”

“What’s SawYouAtSinai’s excuse?” he asked. He added that the site allows users from non-Orthodox Jewish denominations, groups he said amount to “heresy.”

On March 16, the Justice Department announced Resnick’s arrest on charges that included interfering with law enforcement, assaulting or impeding officers and entering and remaining in a restricted site.