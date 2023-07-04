Day 2 of Jenin raid: 120 terrorists arrested, hundreds of bombs seized

Palestinians carrying weapons seen as Israel began a major aerial and ground offensive in Jenin on July 3, 2023. (Flash90/Nasser Ishtayeh)

10 terrorists killed in clashes with troops, as largest counter-terror raid since the Second Intifada continues in Jenin.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli army’s counter-terror raid in Jenin, dubbed Operation Home and Garden, continued into its second day on Tuesday.

The operation is the largest since the Second Intifada, with some 120 Palestinians wanted on terror charges have been detained by the IDF.

Around 300 improvised explosive devices were seized by troops, along with illegal firearms, ammunition, and other weapons that could be used for terror attacks.

At least 10 Palestinian terrorists have been killed in clashes with troops since the operation began in the early hours of Monday morning, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

According to IDF Chief Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Daniel Hagari, the operation is proceeding on schedule and may end within a matter of days.

Hagari told Hebrew-language media that most of the targets in the IDF’s crosshairs, including weapons storage sites, bomb-making factories, and spaces used as “command centers” for planning and executing terror attacks, were destroyed on the first day of the raid.

Some of those targets were struck aerially by IDF drones, a departure from usual Israeli army operating procedure in Palestinian Authority-controlled enclaves in Judea and Samaria.

Usually, counter-terror raids in the area are carried out via ground troops in armored vehicles.

Ground troops are actively participating in the ongoing raid, with widespread gun battles between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian terrorists throughout Jenin.

“We began this operation with a tactical surprise – we added aerial attacks, and that allowed us to surprise them. Right now, we are moving within the camp,” Hagari told Radio 103 FM.

“There is [ongoing] fighting, but we are still preparing for additional significant battles.”

During a situational assessment late Monday afternoon, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stressed that “the forces in the field have full freedom of action to operate,

He added that “in the last few hours we dealt a heavy blow to the terrorist organizations in Jenin and managed to record impressive operational achievements.”