Deadly terror spree in Paris by man ‘distressed over Palestine’

Demonstrators march during a pro-Palestinian rally, in Paris, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. That day also saw the murder of a German tourist by a man who carried out a stabbing terror spree in the French capital. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

The suspect cried ‘Allahu Akbar’ during his the stabbing and hammer attack, which claimed the life of a German tourist and wounded two others.

By World of Israel News Staff

A French citizen was arrested over the weekend after carrying out a terror attack using a knife and a hammer in Paris, killing a German tourist and bludgeoning two others. The suspect cried “Allahu Akbar” as he carried out the attack and later told French authorities that he was distressed over “Muslim deaths in Palestine.”

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and condemned the act as a terror attack on X. He emphasized the swift apprehension of the suspect and called for justice to be served “on behalf of the French people.”

“We will not give in to terrorism,” French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said in response to the attack.

The assailant, a 25-year-old French citizen with a history of incarceration for planning terror attacks, was subdued by police. Post-arrest, he expressed distress that “so many Muslims are dying in Afghanistan and in Palestine,” and added that he was particularly upset about the situation in Gaza. He also accused France of being complicit in these conflicts, according to French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin.

Darmanin also revealed that the attacker had shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is great) during the assault. “This person was ready to kill others,” Darmanin told reporters.

The assault began with an attack on a German couple using a knife, resulting in the man’s death. He subsequently used a hammer to injure two other individuals.

Since his release from a French prison in 2020, the attacker had been under surveillance and receiving psychiatric treatment. Born in Neuilly-Sur-Seine, a suburb of Paris, he is known to adhere to radical Islam, according to a police source cited by The Times of Israel.

The attack took place in Paris’s 15th district, near the Eiffel Tower.

It came as pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets in protest of Israel’s actions in Gaza.