Defense Minister Zamir on Gaza: ‘We will destroy Hamas above and below the ground’

Zamir: “This week, we are sending out tens of thousands of orders to our reservists to expand our operation in Gaza. The goal is to put pressure on to release hostages and defeat Hamas.”

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Addressing Shayetet 13 naval commando special forces unit on Sunday, Israeli Defense Minster Eyal Zamir pledged to eliminate Hamas infrastructure “above and below the ground” in Gaza.

After being briefed on the unit’s various operations and accomplishments during the war, Zamir expressed his appreciation and encouraged them in their future efforts.

Speaking of the expanded operations in Gaza, Zamir said, “This week, we are sending out tens of thousands of orders to our reservists to expand our operation in Gaza. The goal is to put pressure on to release hostages and defeat Hamas. We will expand into new areas and destroy all infrastructure above and below ground.”

He continued, “You, soldiers of the flotilla, are a unique unit that has performed with distinction throughout the war and achieved great things with your distinctive capabilities. We will strive to strengthen the naval dimension with special operations at sea and from the sea as part of the strategic capabilities of the IDF and the State of Israel. We express appreciation to all our reservists, the combination of all forces together – regular, career, reserves, frontline troops, and the Home Front Command – is what we need to fulfill our missions.”

The IDF announced on Saturday that it was calling up tens of thousands of reservists for an extensive operation in Gaza.

The reservists, many of whom were called up also earlier in the war, will be mobilized in the coming week.

Israel’s military provided plans to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu detailing the operation and its requirements for many troops.

The security cabinet will meet on Sunday to approve the military plans.

Current operations in Gaza involving three military divisions are aimed at putting pressure on Hamas to surrender the hostages and not necessarily focusing on the goal of eliminating the terror group.

The intensified operations are consistent with Israel’s threat to Hamas that it would increase its operations in Gaza if the hostages are not released.

After hostage negotiations failed, the IDF renewed military action in the Gaza Strip in March.

The IDF said that it would increase the number of soldiers deployed to Gaza incrementally to continually put more pressure on Hamas.