Defying ICC arrest warrant, Netanyahu plans state visit to Hungary

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to make a state visit to Hungary in the coming weeks in defiance of the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him.

Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orban invited Netanyahu in November shortly after the ICC issued an arrest warrant against him and his former defense minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes in Gaza.

Although Hungary as a member of the European Union is theoretically bound by the ICC directives, Orban told Netanyahu that the warrant for his arrest “would not be observed” if he came to Hungary.

Hungarian Prime Ministers office representative, Gergely Gulyas announced, “According to current plans, the visit will take place before Easter. Once the date is confirmed, we will announce it, keeping in mind the crucial security considerations involved.”

A number of other European leaders said Netanyahu would be arrested if he came to their countries.

Assuring Netanyahu that his visit to Hungary would pose no risks, Orban called the arrest warrants a “brazen, cynical, and completely unacceptable decision.”

Known for his frequent disagreements with EU leaders, Orban has developed a close relationship with Netanyahu.

“Today, I will invite Israel’s Prime Minister, Mr. Netanyahu, to visit Hungary, and in that invitation, I will guarantee that if he comes, the ICC ruling will have no effect in Hungary, and we will not adhere to its provisions,” Orban stated.

The ICC, lacking its own police force to carry out arrests, has limited diplomatic means to compel countries to act if they choose not to.

Among the EU states committed to honoring their ICC obligations are the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Finland, Portugal, Slovenia, and Ireland.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris told RTE radio that Netanyahu would be arrested if he set foot in Ireland. “Yes, absolutely. We support international courts and enforce their warrants,” Harris affirmed.

Cyprus, which maintains close ties with Israel, regards the warrants as binding in principle, according to a government source who spoke to Reuters