Democrat lawmaker switches parties, citing Democrats ‘failure’ to support Israel

Trump lauds Florida lawmaker who bolted Democratic party, accusing far-left of justifying terrorism against Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

A Democratic lawmaker from Florida announced Friday she has left the Democratic Party and joined the Republican caucus, becoming the second Florida Democrat to bolt the party this month.

Florida State Representative Hillary Cassel, an attorney who was represented the 101st district in the Florida House of Representatives since 2022, issued a statement Friday afternoon, announcing that she had changed her party affiliation.

In the statement, Cassel, who is Jewish, accused the Democratic Party of failing to support Israel, and ripped the party’s progressive wing for condoning terrorism.

“As a proud Jewish woman, I have been increasingly troubled by the Democratic Party’s failure to unequivocally support Israel and its willingness to tolerate extreme progressive voices that justify or condone acts of terrorism.”

“I’m constantly troubled by the inability of the current Democratic Party to relate to everyday Floridians. I can no longer remain in a party that doesn’t represent my values.”

The announcement comes on the heels of another defection by a Florida Democrat.

On December 9th, State Rep. Susan Valdés switched her affiliation from Democrat to Republican, bolstering the GOP’s supermajority in the former battleground state’s House of Representatives.

Former President and President-elect Donald Trump lauded Cassel.

“Congratulations to Hillary Cassel for becoming the second State Representative from the Great State of Florida to switch her Party affiliation from Democrat to Republican, once more expanding the GOP Supermajority in the State House!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account on Saturday.

“I would further like to invite other Disillusioned Democrats to switch Parties, and join us on this noble quest to Save our Country and, Make America Great Again – GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. THANK YOU HILLARY!”