Democrat tweets in support of spreading coronavirus at Trump rallies

A Denver City councilwoman tweeted “solidarity” for spreading coronavirus at “Make America Great Again” rallies.

By World Israel News Staff

Candi CdeBaca, a Democratic Denver City Councilwoman, tweeted in support of a Twitter meme advocating the spread of coronavirus at Trump rallies, Fox News reports on Wednesday.

CdeBaca, in her tweet, posted a series of laughing emoticons and the words “#solidarity Yaaaas!!” ”

Underneath the meme appeared, which read “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”

The post did not sit well with Republicans.

“This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice!” the Trump campaign War Room Twitter account posted.

This elected Democrat in Colorado doesn’t seem very nice! @CandiCdeBacaD9 https://t.co/NvCn6UA4Wd — Trump War Room – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) March 3, 2020

In a statement to Fox News on Tuesday, Republican National Committee Rapid Response Director Steve Guest said, “The depths to which Democrats are sinking to politicize coronavirus is disgusting.”

“Democrat leaders, both nationally and in Colorado, need to condemn this deranged comment,” he said.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted “These people are sick.”

The Denver City councilwoman defended her tweet as “sarcastic.”

The coronavirus, which emerged in China has killed 3,219 people at present. It’s global death rate has climbed to 3.4 percent.