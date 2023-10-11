Dershowitz roasts Obama, calls on Biden to bomb Iran’s nuclear reactor

‘US in a moral crisis’ – Alan Dershowitz excoriates Harvard, warns of America’s ‘moral crisis’ after student groups endorse Hamas over Israel.

By World Israel News Staff

Prominent U.S. jurist and Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz took aim at Harvard and former President Barack Obama Monday, in the wake of the Hamas invasion of southern Israel.

Dershowitz, a lifelong liberal Democrat who endorsed Obama during both of his presidential campaigns, slammed Obama’s lack of a response to the invasion and subsequent slaughter of over 1,200 Israelis, most of them civilians.

While other former presidents quickly expressed outrage over the massacres in towns across southwestern Israel, Obama “hasn’t said an effing word about this,” Dershowitz told Glenn Beck in an interview Monday.

Obama remained silent Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, only speaking out early Tuesday morning, almost three days after the Hamas invasion began, while instead tweeting on the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi.

When the former president did finally comment on the Hamas invasion, he added a caveat to his support for Israel’s self-defense, saying that the world “must keep striving” for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.

“All Americans should be horrified and outraged by the brazen terrorist attacks on Israel and the slaughter of innocent civilians. We grieve for those who died, pray for the safe return of those who’ve been held hostage, and stand squarely alongside our ally, Israel, as it dismantles Hamas. As we support Israel’s right to defend itself against terror, we must keep striving for a just and lasting peace for Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

During his interview with Beck, Dershowitz also took the president of Harvard to task, noting that the school’s president has been equally silent on the Hamas massacres.

“We keep forgetting that Harvard [and] places like Harvard were a center of Nazi support during the 1930s,” he recounts. “Harvard University welcomed Nazis, gave them honorary degrees,” Dershowitz said.

Dershowitz said Iran was ultimately responsible for the Hamas invasion, saying Tehran “put them up to it,” and called for the U.S. to bomb Iran’s nuclear facilities.

“We now know from Wall Street Journal reporting that there were meetings in Lebanon in which Iran gave them the green light [and] told them to go forward.”

“This will never end unless there’s regime change in Iran, and the first step that should be taken is for the United States and Israel together with the fleet that is now approaching the Eastern Mediterranean to destroy Iran’s nuclear reactor … Iran must come out of this thing losing its most valuable weapon — the nuclear arsenal.”

“Hamas and Hezbollah are puppets — mere surrogates — that just do the bidding of this horrible, horrible Nazi regime in Iran that will never be satisfied with the two states solution.”

“They want Israel wiped off the map and every single Israeli Jew murdered.”