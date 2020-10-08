Dershowitz says false sex charges have silenced his voice on behalf of Israel

Dershowitz tells Israel Hayom that as a result of the accusations, he’s no longer invited to appear on U.S. campuses to counter anti-Israel elements.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Famed attorney Alan Dershowitz says that as a result of the sex assault charges leveled against him his voice as a pro-Israel advocate has been silenced. He made his comments to Hebrew daily Israel Hayom, the full interview of which will be published on Friday.

The paper describes Dershowitz as “one of the most influential activists and speakers for the State of Israel over the last five decades.”

Dershowitz has spoken and written extensively in defense of the Jewish State. He has written several books on Israel, including: The Case for Peace: How The Arab–Israeli Conflict Can Be Resolved (2005), Defending Israel : The Story of My Relationship with My Most Challenging Client (2019) and The Case for Israel – Democracy’s Outpost (2003).

In 2010, it was reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu offered Dershowitz the position of Israeli ambassador to the UN, which Dershowitz turned down.

However, Dershowitz tells Israel Hayom that as a result of the accusations, he’s no longer invited to appear on U.S. campuses to counter anti-Israel elements. He’s not even invited to speak before major Jewish institutions. He says “lies have silenced my voice for the defense of Israel. That is one of the main reasons I am fighting back with all my might.”

Dershowitz, who knew convicted billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein socially in 1996, represented him in ihis first criminal investigation for sex trafficking in October 2005. Epstein pled guilty to two prostitution charges.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the women caught up in Epstein’s sex ring as a teenager, claimed that she was given to Dershowitz for sex at that time, between 2000 and 2002.

Dershowitz categorically denies the accusations.

“Her own lawyers have admitted — David Boies on tape — that it would be impossible for me to have met with her and that she is wrong — simply wrong,” Dershowitz told the Law&Crime Network in July.

In August, Dershowitz wrote in his defense, “I have been falsely accused by a woman I never met of having sex with her. I have already achieved justice in terms of the evidence that conclusively proves to any open-minded person that it is impossible that I would or could have done what she falsely accused me of.

“Indeed, the best evidence of my innocence is in her own words: a series of emails and manuscript that she tried to suppress in which she essentially admits that she never met me. Her lawyer’s own words — she is ‘wrong… simply wrong’ in accusing you — constitute an admission attributable to her.”