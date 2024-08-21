Despite alleging genocide in Gaza War, Ireland may purchase drones from Israel

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Despite recognizing a Palestinian state and alleging genocide in the Gaza war, Ireland’s military said it is prepared to purchase drones from Israel.

Although Ireland has held a consistent anti-Israel stance even before October 7th, Ireland’s army has purchased a wide range of military equipment from Israel, including UAVs, ground radar systems, and communication systems.

Irish Defense Minister Micheal Martin expressed “reservations” about past and future purchases of military equipment in Israel.

Still, he added Ireland is acting in accordance with International law in this case and will go ahead with the drone deal with Israel, given that it is a leader in the field of UAVs.

The Irish Defense Ministry emphasized that “there has been no change of policy regarding defense forces use of Israeli-made military equipment.”

It said in a statement, “Such tender competitions are open to any company or country subject to the terms of all UN, OSCE and EU arms embargoes or restrictions. No such restrictions or embargoes exist on Israel or Israeli companies.”

The Irish army is willing to pay €600,000 ($666,828) for one year for 14 drones that will be used for “surveillance, reconnaissance, search and rescue, day and night operations” and other missions.

In the last ten years, Israel has paid €8.5 million ($9.4 million) to Israeli arms manufacturers, including at least €4.5 million ($4.95 million) to Aeronautics, an Israeli subsidiary of Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

Additionally, Ireland pays Aeronautics €295,000 ($324,000) annually for UAV maintenance.

The cooperation between the two countries regarding drone sales may seem surprising, given the long record of strong criticism Ireland has lodged at Israel.

Ireland was the last EU country to open an Israeli embassy in 1993.

Ireland, Norway, and Spain symbolically recognized a Palestinian State in Spain.

Ireland has also supported South Africa’s case in the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide and has asked the EU to review its trade agreements with Israel.