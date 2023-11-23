Despite impending ceasefire, Hamas calls for escalation against Israel

Abu Obeida, center, spokesman for the Qassam Brigades, the Hamas' military wing, holds a press conference in Gaza City, Friday, March 26, 2010 (File AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

Just hours ahead of ceasefire and planned hostage release, spokesman for Hamas issues call for attacks against Israel in Judea and Samaria.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

The Hamas terrorist organization called Thursday for an escalation in attacks on Israelis, even as the group is poised to enter into a ceasefire Friday.

According to a statement by Qatar Thursday evening, Israel and Hamas will observe a ceasefire beginning at 7:00 a.m. Friday, with 13 Israeli hostages to be released at 4:00 p.m.

A total of 50 Israeli captives and 150 jailed Palestinian terrorists are slated for release during the initial four-day ceasefire, which can be extended up to 10 days total in exchange for the release of an additional ten Israeli captives per day.

Nevertheless, a senior Hamas spokesman, Abu Ubaida, who represents the terror group’s Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, issued a call Thursday night for Palestinians to increase attacks on Israelis, in particular in Judea and Samaria.

“We call for escalation of the confrontation with the occupation throughout the West Bank and all resistance fronts,” Ubaida said in a video statement aired on Al Jazeera.

“We are ready to continue our confrontation against the enemy, no matter how long the aggression lasts.”

“The occupation accepted the temporary truce and the partial captive exchange deal that we proposed earlier.”

“All the indicators our fighters see in the field indicate that the enemy soldiers are not ready for the battle.”