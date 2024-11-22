Despite loss to Trump, Democrats still want Harris to run in 2028

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris phone banks with volunteers at the DNC headquarters on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

A poll found that 41% of Democrats would pick Harris to run in 2028.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Despite Kamala Harris’ devastating loss to Donald Trump in the 2024 Presidential election, most Democrats would still pick Kamala Harris to run for president in 2028.

A poll by Puck News/Echelon Insights found that 41% of Democrats would choose Harris to run in 2028, with other prospective candidates garnering only single digits.

California Governor Gavin Newsom secured a distant second place with 8% support, while Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro followed with 7%. Shapiro had previously been considered as a potential running mate for Harris in the 2024 election.

Meanwhile, Harris’s 2024 running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, was tied with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at 6%.

The poll also measured support for other potential Democratic candidates. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) earned 4%, surpassing Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer with 3%, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker with 2%, and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear with 2%.

Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.), who ran in the 2020 Democratic primary, received 2% support, while Colorado Governor Jared Polis and Maryland Governor Wes Moore each garnered 1%.

Despite polls showing Donald Trump and Kamala Harris nearly tied before the November election, the result was a decisive victory for Trump who won all swing states and was the first Republican to win the popular vote since 1988.

While Harris led the former president by a margin of greater than two-to-one among American Jewish voters, the results mark a continuation of a decline for the Democratic party in presidential contests, and the lowest level of Jewish support for a Democratic presidential nominee since Michael Dukakis’ failed 1988 presidential bid.

Harris received 66% of the Jewish vote compared to Biden’s 68% in 2020.

The shift in the Jewish vote was largest in New York and New Jersey – both states where Orthodox Jews make up a significant part of the overall Jewish population.

In New York State, home to the largest Jewish community in North America, the Harris won just 55% of the Jewish vote, down from 63% who backed Biden in 2020, while Trump rose from 37% of the vote in 2020 to 45% in 2024.