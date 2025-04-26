Search

WATCH: ‘We’ve got to be good to Gaza, they’re suffering,’ says Trump

President Trump said he spoke with Prime Minister Netanyahu, who responded positively and is “pushing very hard” to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza, emphasizing that the Gazan people are suffering tremendously.

