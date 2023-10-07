‘DISGRACEFUL’: Biden administration office condemns ‘retaliatory attacks’ after Hamas invasion

US Office of Palestinian Affairs under fire for statement calling on ‘all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks,’ after Hamas terrorists invade southern Israel, massacring 300 Israelis.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

An office of the State Department under the Biden administration came under fire Saturday, after if issued a statement condemning Hamas’ unprecedented attack on Israel, while also urging “all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks.”

Hours after Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists launched a massive, multi-pronged attack on Israel – combining large-scale rocket barrages and an invasion of southern Israel – murdering at least 300 Israelis, wounding over 1,600 and taking dozens captive, the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs tweeted its condemnation of the invasion, but also appeared to decry Israel’s retaliatory efforts, conflating them with Hamas’ attacks.

“We unequivocally condemn the attack of Hamas terrorists and the loss of life that has incurred. We urge all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks. Terror and violence solve nothing.”

Senator Ted Cruz (Texas-R.) blasted the tweeted, and called for the immediate firing of the official responsible.

“This is disgraceful and every single person involved in drafting and approving this tweet should be immediately expelled from the U.S. government.”

Shortly thereafter, the Office of Palestinian Affairs erased the tweet.

Later, President Joe Biden announced via Twitter/X that he had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, offering his “unwavering” support for the Jewish state’s security.

“Today, I spoke with @IsraeliPM about the appalling Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel. I offered our support and reiterated my unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. FLOTUS and I express our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones.”