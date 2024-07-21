Documents reveal evolution of Hamas from guerillas to real army; promising ‘paradise’ for brutalizing women, children

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Tens of thousands of documents retrieved by the IDF after nearly ten months of fighting in Gaza have revealed how Hamas transformed itself from a group of terrorists to a military force to be reckoned with, Walla reports.

According to the documents, the terror group developed organizational structures, secured weapons from foreign sources, and created detailed training manuals for commanders and recruits.

Hamas built its extensive network of tunnels through which it transported weapons from Iran and Russia through the Egyptian border into Gaza.

Once the weapons reached Gaza, they were concealed in homes, hospitals, and schools.

The documents also included extensive training manuals with instructions to photographers on what to focus on and on terrorists concerning how to behave if captured and interrogated.

There were also photographs and maps of army posts and kibbutzim.

The training manuals also instructed Hamas terrorists to strike fear in the hearts of the enemy and to commit acts of torture and mutilation that ordinarily might be forbidden by the Koran.

The manuals said perpetrating brutal acts on even women and children would earn them a special reward in paradise.

The instruction manuals also proved the link between UNRWA and Hamas and showed that UNRWA was ready to shelter Hamas terrorists and store their weapons at their facilities.

The Hamas manual concentrated heavily on Jewish enemies, but it also detailed horrific torture methods against LGBTQ prisoners.

Although the destruction of Israel is written into Hamas’s charter, it was clear from the manual that they didn’t intend to stop there.

After they finished the destruction of the Jewish State, Hamas’s documents indicated they would keep on fighting their enemies, demanding nothing less than a total defeat of the Palestinian Authority, Egypt, Jordan, Europe, and the United States.