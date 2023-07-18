Donald Trump says he’s target of ‘deranged’ Biden DOJ prosecutor in Jan 6 probe

“Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close.”

By World Israel News Staff

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has been notified that he is the target of a Jan 6 riots grand jury investigation.

“Deranged Jack Smith, the prosecutor with Joe Biden’s DOJ, sent a letter (again, it was Sunday night!) stating that I am a TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury investigation, and giving me a very short 4 days to report to the grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and indictment,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

“So now, Joe Biden’s Attorney General, Merrick Garland, who I turned down for the United States Supreme Court (in retrospect, based on his corrupt and unethical actions, a very wise decision!), together with Joe Biden’s Department of Injustice, have effectively issued a third indictment and arrest of Joe Biden’s NUMBER ONE POLITICAL OPPONENT, who is largely dominating him in the race for the Presidency,” Trump said.

“Nothing like this has ever happened in our Country before, or even close,” Trump wrote, adding that it was “HORRIFYING NEWS for our Country.”

“They illegally spied on my Campaign, attacked me with a totally Fake “Dossier” that was funded by Hillary Clinton’s Campaign and the DNC.”

“They failed on the Mueller Witch Hunt (No Collusion!), they failed on Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, the 51 ‘intelligence’ agents fraud, the FBI/Twitter files, the DOJ/Facebook censorship, and every other scam imaginable,” he said.

A target letter is given to “a person as to whom the prosecutor or the grand jury has substantial evidence linking him or her to the commission of a crime and who, in the judgment of the prosecutor, is a putative defendant,” according to the DOJ, with the purpose of affording them with “an opportunity to testify before the grand jury.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the move demonstrated “weaponized government.”