Dozens arrested at anti-Israel protest in Capitol Rotunda in DC

By JNS

About 60 anti-Israel protesters were arrested in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The trespassers chanted “Not another nickel! Not another dime! No more money for Israel’s crimes!” and bore “Stop Arming Israel” signs, the New York Post reported.

Linda Sarsour, a political activist and former Women’s March leader who has a long history of antisemitism, reportedly led the protesters.

“Pro-Hamas insurrectionists are storming the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. We were told for three years that this is a serious federal offense that must be prosecuted by the Department of Justice,” wrote Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.), referring to the prosecution of those who rioted at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Will the FBI be rounding them up at their homes? Solitary confinement? Will Biden Department of Justice prosecute?” she asked.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced that one of the Jan. 6, 2021 rioters, who spent half an hour in the Capitol, was sentenced to 22 months in prison and 24 months of supervised release.

“We were aware of a group’s potential plan to take a tour of the U.S. Capitol building and then start a protest,” the Capitol Police stated.