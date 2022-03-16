Dozens of terrorists attack IDF forces in Jenin

Violent rioters confronted the forces, shot at them and threw explosives during an arrest.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Israeli forces operating to arrest a wanted suspect in the city of Jenin early Wednesday morning encountered armed terrorists and violent disturbances which resulted in an exchange of gunfire.

The Border Police stated that its troops, acting on intelligence provided by the Shin Bet security service, apprehended a terror suspect in Jenin, under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

During the operation, dozens of violent rioters confronted the forces, shot at them and threw explosive charges.

At some point, a vehicle arrived on site and an armed terrorist emerged from it, approached the troops and aimed his weapon at them. The troops fired at him. Local reports said the terrorist was injured.

“The mission was successfully completed, the wanted person was arrested and taken for questioning,” the Border Police stated.

There were no Israeli casualties.

The WAFA news agency reported that the arrested suspect in Jenin was Adham Muhammad Turkman.

This incident, the latest in a series of similar clashes with terrorists in recent days, occurred as security tensions in Israel are high after a series of terror attacks in the Jerusalem area and ahead of the Muslim month of Ramadan, which usually spells an uptick in Muslim violence and acts of terrorism in Israel.

Following the wave of terrorist attacks in Jerusalem, the police decided to augment its forces in the city. The country’s security establishment is bracing for violence, especially as Ramadan coincides with Passover, and following Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021, which was launched by the IDF following a Hamas rocket attack on Jerusalem that began at the height of the Month of Ramadan.