Israeli airstrike kills terrorist brothers who participated in October 7 massacre

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Two brothers who participated in Hamas’s October 7 massacre were eliminated in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday.

The IDF said Suleiman Abu-Lafi and his brother, Abdullah were killed in Rafah last week.

According to the army, Suleiman smuggled weapons. From Gaza he managed to direct terror attacks in Judea and Samaria. Abdullah was a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Both participated in the October 7 attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border.

A separate airstrike killed another commander of Hamas’s Nukhba Force who also participated in the October 7 massacre.

The IDF added that forces in the Rafah area of southern Gaza have killed 15 terrorists in the last day.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 97 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.