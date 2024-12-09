UAV from Yemen avoids detection, smashes penthouse in central Israel

The drone originated from Yemen and was thought to have come from the direction of the sea towards Sderot before heading north.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

After a drone from Yemen hit a penthouse in Yavne, central Israel, the military is investigating failures to alert the public or intercept the drone and is considering a retaliation against the Houthis, Ynet reports.

The drone originated from Yemen and was thought to have traveled seaward to Sderot and headed north.

Although the drone was briefly detected in Ashdod, tracking systems no longer saw it, and therefore, interception was impossible.

The IDF is trying to determine how the drone evaded detection systems while finding ways to boost defense systems and retaliate against threats from the Houthis in Yemen.

“The IDF received reports of a suspicious aerial object falling near Yavne. No siren was activated, and the incident is currently under investigation,” the IDF spokesperson said in a statement.

A later update said, “Following the initial report, a UAV, likely launched from Yemen, crashed in the Yavne area. As of now, no injuries have been reported, and no sirens were activated. The incident is under investigation,” the IDF spokesperson’s office stated.

Etti Avivi, who owned the penthouse, was relieved that no one was hurt and that her 14-year-old dog Humi was safe.

“A drone crashing into my balcony? I have a better chance of winning the lottery,” she joked. “I was outside when I heard the crash and the loud boom. I never imagined it was my home. My first worry was about Humi, who was alone inside.”

She added, “I never imagined it would happen at my house when I heard the crash and the loud boom.” Neighbors playfully commented, “Looks like Humi will now be classified as a victim of hostile actions.”

“I’m so relieved Humi is safe. He must have been in the living room. I heard the explosion like everyone else, but it wasn’t until the calls started coming in that I realized it was my home. We’re fortunate no one was hurt.”