Earthquake shakes Greece, felt in Israel

Israelis living on the coast reported feeling the tremor and a slight movement of furniture.

By TPS

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast on Tuesday morning, a seismic event felt on the coast of Israel.

The event occurred 149 km south of east of Karpathos, Greece, the second largest of the Greek Dodecanese islands, in the southeastern Aegean Sea, at a depth of 37 km.

Israelis living on the coast reported feeling the tremor and a slight movement of furniture.

No injuries or damage were caused by the tremor.

Israel itself experiences earthquakes from time to time. It is situated on the East African Rift, which runs through the Jordan Valley, on the border with Jordan, an area prone to earthquakes.

The last major earthquake to hit the region occurred in 1927 — a 6.2-magnitude tremor that killed 500 people and injured another 700.

Experts on the issue say that Israel experiences a devastating earthquake every 100 years and have warned that such a disastrous occurrence is just a question of time.