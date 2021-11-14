Egypt to present Israel with plan for long-term ceasefire with Hamas – report

An IDF reserve soldier from the 10th division looking through binoculars as he guards near the Israeli Gaza border. (Flash90/Tomer Neuberg)

By Tobias Siegal, World Israel News

Egypt has prepared a comprehensive plan for establishing a long-term ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Channel 12 reported Sunday morning, citing a report by the London-based Al Araby media outlet.

The plan reportedly includes four stages, including a ceasefire for 5-10 years, a prisoner swap deal and the rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip.

The report noted that Hamas and the other terror factions in Gaza have already agreed to the Egyptian plan and are awaiting Israel’s decision.

The full scope of the plan will be further discussed when Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel meets with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Israel later this month.

According to an earlier report by Al Araby, Hamas has agreed to release video tapes with new information about the Israeli captives being held in Gaza.

A few days later, Hamas threatened Israel, saying that the Israeli captives it holds will be hurt if Israel does not agree to release a long list of jailed terrorists in exchange.

Israeli security analysts have interpreted the threat as an attempt to accelerate the process and put additional pressure on Israel to accept the Egyptian plan.

In related news, an Israeli delegation landed in Cairo on Sunday morning and is scheduled to meet with Egyptian officials and discuss issues relating to regional security. Discussions will reportedly include strengthening the ties between the countries and the military cooperation in Sinai – in light of smuggling attempts along the border, and the rehabilitation of Gaza.