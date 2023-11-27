Elon Musk meets with Netanyahu, visits scene of Hamas massacre

Billionaire founder of SpaceX and Tesla arrives in Israel, meets with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and tours village where Hamas carried out massacre on October 7th.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Multi-billionaire businessman Elon Musk, owner of Twitter/X and founder of SpaceX and Tesla, landed in Israel Monday, for meetings with senior Israeli leaders.

Shortly after his arrival Monday morning, Musk travelled to southwestern Israel to visit the Gaza frontier town of Kfar Aza.

Accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, local leaders, and IDF soldiers, Musk toured the ruins of the war-ravaged town, which was the scene of one of the massacres perpetrated by the Hamas terrorist organization on October 7th.

Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council Acting Chairman Yossi Keren and IDF Spokesperson representative Liad Diamond briefed Musk on the details of the massacre at the kibbutz.







Undeterred by the pouring rain, Musk and Netanyahu visited homes ransacked – and in some cases completely destroyed – by Hamas terrorists during the invasion, including the home of the late chairman of the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council, Ofir Leibstein, who was murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7th.

Musk and Netanyahu also inspected the home of the Itamari family, where Lili and Ram Itamari were murdered.

During the tour, Musk was presented with photographs from the aftermath of the massacre. He was also updated on the status of Avigail Idan, the dual U.S.-Israeli citizen who turned four years old in Hamas captivity, before being released Sunday night as part of the hostage deal.

Following the tour of Kfar Aza, Netanyahu hosted Musk at his offices in the Knesset Monday afternoon for a discussion on the potential benefits and dangers of artificial intelligence.

Netanyahu also screened a video of Hamas atrocities during the Knesset meeting.

After his discussion with Netanyahu, Musk met with President Isaac Herzog to discuss the Hamas atrocities committed on October 7th, the plight of Israeli captives held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza, and the surge in online antisemitism around the world.