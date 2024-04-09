Erdogan caves in to domestic pressure to restrict Turkish exports to Israel

Since October 7th, exports to Israel from Turkey grew every month since the beginning of 2024.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

The Turkish Trade Ministry announced Tuesday it would impose restrictions on exports to Israel until it agrees to a complete ceasefire.

This announcement comes amid protests in Turkey against trade with Israel and Israel’s refusal to allow Turkey to take part in an air drop of aid to Gaza.

A statement from the Turkish Trade Ministry said, “This decision will remain in place until Israel, under its obligations emanating from international law, urgently declares a ceasefire in Gaza and allows the unhindered flow of sufficient humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.”

The ban will cover 54 categories of goods including iron, marble, steel, cement, aluminium, brick, fertilizer, construction equipment and products, aviation fuel, and more.

Although Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has voice strong criticism against Israel since its war began with Hamas on October 7th, Turkey had maintained commercial ties with the Jewish State until the current change in policy.

According to Turkish Exporters Assembly (TIM) data, although trade as a whole with Israel has declined since October 7th, exports to Israel from Turkey grew every month since the beginning of 2024 and reached $423.2 million in March.

Shortly after October 7th, however, both Turkey and Israel pulled back their ambassadors, Erdogan engaged in incendiary rhetoric comparing the IDF to “Nazis,’ and Turkey praised UNSC’s call for a ceasefire.

On Saturday, several protestors were arrested in Istanbul during mass demonstrations against Turkey’s trade with Israel.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote on X, “Erdogan is once again sacrificing the economic interests of the people of Turkey for his support of Hamas – we will respond accordingly and prepare an expanded list of additional products that Israel will prevent Turkey from exporting.”

Katz continued, “Israel will not submit to violence, blackmail, and will not be complacent about the unilateral violation of trade agreements,” adding that he will take “parallel measure against Turkey that will harm the Turkish economy.”

Israeli groups are reportedly taking steps to encourage the boycotting trade with Turkey.