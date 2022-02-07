Erdogan: Turkey and Israel can supply Europe with gas

“We can use Israeli natural gas in our country, and beyond using it, we can also engage in a joint effort on its passage to Europe.”

By World Israel News Staff

Israel and Turkey can join together in bringing Israeli natural gas to Europe, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said recently as a part of his recent effort to re-strengthen ties with the Jewish State.

“We can use Israeli natural gas in our country, and beyond using it, we can also engage in a joint effort on its passage to Europe,” Erdogan told reporters on a return flight from Ukraine.

Erdogan visited Ukraine last week at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which he offered Turkey’s support among rising Ukrainian and Russian tensions.

Ties between Israel and Turkey have been tense for years, and in 2018 both countries expelled their respective ambassadors. Recently, however, Erdogan has been making efforts to strengthen ties with Israel.

Turkish TV media reported that Erdogan had invited President Isaac Herzog to visit Turkey. In November, the Turkish president called Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, the first time he had made such a move in years.

Bennett said that he would respond with caution. “Things are happening very slowly and gradually,” he said in a press briefing.

Bennett praised Herzog’s diplomacy after the Israeli president spoke with his Turkish counterpart during a phone call on Sunday. Afterwards, Herzog’s office made an official announcement that he plans on visiting Ankara.