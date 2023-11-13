EU calls for immediate ‘humanitarian pauses’

EU's head of foreign policy Josep Borell delivers a speech at the European Parliament, Feb. 16, 2022 in Strasbourg. (AP/Jean-Francois Badias)

By JNS

Josep Borrell, the European Union’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, released a statement on Sunday calling for “immediate pauses in hostilities and the establishment of humanitarian corridors” for Gaza’s civilian population.

“The E.U. is gravely concerned about the deepening humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” the statement said. It went on to urge “increased capacity at border crossings” and a “dedicated maritime route” for Gaza aid.

The statement also reiterated Israel’s right to self-defense, called on Hamas to immediately and unconditionally release the hostages it seized on Oct. 7 and demanded that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) be granted access to them.

It also condemned the terror group’s use of “hospitals and civilians as human shields.”

“Hospitals must also be supplied immediately with the most urgent medical supplies and patients that require urgent medical care need to be evacuated safely,” said the statement. “In this context, we urge Israel to exercise maximum restraint to ensure the protection of civilians.”

“The E.U. and its member states will continue to work closely with international partners, the U.N. and other agencies as well as countries in the region to provide a sustained flow of assistance and facilitate access to food, water, medical care, fuel and shelter,” it concluded.

In a similar statement last week, Borrell told E.U. diplomats in Brussels that a humanitarian pause “counterbalanced” by Red Cross access to hostages “as a first step to their release” should be worked towards.

Last month, Borrell was criticized for appearing to call for a ceasefire while disregarding the agreed-upon wording of an E.U. statement which took greater account of Israel’s position.

Borrell became persona non grata in Israel in March, when Israeli officials signaled that they would refuse to meet with him if he came for a visit following his remarks equating Palestinian terrorism with Israeli military operations.

Borrell is a long-time critic of Israeli policy in Judea and Samaria.