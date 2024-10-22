Ex-boxing champ gives Israeli rescue group 100 bulletproof vests

‘Your presence shows that even in difficult times, we can find strength in unity,’ said Eli Beer, United Hatzalah president and founder.

By JNS

American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is donating $100,000 to buy 100 bulletproof vests for Israeli medical volunteers on the front lines, in his latest show of support for the Jewish state.

The gift was announced on Monday evening, at an annual Jerusalem concert for the United Hatzalah volunteer emergency-rescue service that raised funds for the purchase of 1,000 protective kits for its volunteers.

About 3,000 people attended the sold-out event organized by the Jerusalem-based service at the city’s International Convention Center, which included performances by Israeli singers Ishay Ribo, Gad Elbaz and Shmuel Star.

“Your presence shows that even in difficult times, we can find strength in unity,” said Eli Beer, United Hatzalah president and founder. “Let’s continue to stand together for our soldiers, our volunteers and our community.”

Mayweather, 47, from Las Vegas, is a boxing promoter and former professional boxer who competed between 1996 and 2017. He retired undefeated with an 50-0 record and won 15 major world championships spanning five weight classes from super featherweight to light middleweight.

Earlier this year, he visited Israel in a wartime solidarity trip wearing a large Star of David necklace. At the time, he dedicated a fleet of ambulances to Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service.