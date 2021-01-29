Explosion outside Israel embassy in Delhi, no casualties

A mild explosion occurred outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. No injuries were reported.

Just after 5 p.m. on Friday, a low-intensity IED blast was reported outside the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. To date, it appears there were no injuries.

Four or five cars were damaged, according to initial reports, and the area is filled with broken glass.

“No injury reported, nor any damage to property witnessed except to window panes of 3 vehicles. Initial impressions suggest mischievous attempt to create a sensation,” the Delhi Police said, India Times reported.

“According to preliminary reports, the Police Control Room was informed of a ‘bomb blast’ in the area and senior officials, including deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Pramod Kushwah, rushed to the spot, officials said,” the India Times report said.

“The incident is being investigated by Indian authorities who are in contact with the relevant Israeli officials,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said. “The foreign minister is being updated regularly and has ordered all necessary security steps be taken.”

The area has been cordoned off and a police investigation in underway.

This is the second explosion in eight years near the Israel embassy. On February 13, 2012, a bomb was placed on the car of Israeli diplomat Tal Yehoshua Koren, who was wounded in the attack.

Friday’s blast occurred on the 29th anniversary of the establishment of full diplomatic relations on January 29, 1992.