Exposed: Secret playbook behind anti-Israel campus protests

By World Israel News Staff

A guide which teaches anti-Israel mobs how to cause chaos on campus was discovered online, according to a report from the New York Post.

“Palestine Action: The Underground Manual” lays out specific instructions and tips for anti-Israel activists seeking to disrupt normal operations at universities.

The 14-page guide is written by Palestine Action and available on their website, though the anti-Israel group has now changed their name to Fields of Unity.

The manual advises readers to create a cell, pick a target, and “take action” – a euphemistic term for criminal damage and vandalism.

Among the tips included in the guide are “Face covering is key” and “CASH IS KING. When buying equipment, whether it’s spray paints or sledgehammers, don’t leave a paper (or digital) trail.”

The manual also provided prompts for anti-Israel mobs that were unsure of what messages to spray paint on campus.

“Fire extinguishers can be repurposed and refilled with blood-red paint, so when it’s sprayed it makes a big splash,” the document reads.

“Some key slogans you can use are ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘War Criminals.’ ”

The existence of the manual contradicts Columbia University’s claim that the protests were a spontaneous, student-led movement, a Jewish Columbia student said.

“A few weeks ago, someone came across this so-called ‘manual’ and forwarded it to me, and I started sending it out to everyone I knew because I wanted everyone to be aware of just how calculated and strategic and radical these people are,” the student told The Post on Tuesday.

Two former Columbia custodians recently filed a federal complaint against the university, over an incident which saw them held captive and beaten by anti-Israel radicals who stormed the building in which they were working.

The two men described a harrowing ordeal, which saw them physically assaulted in an unprovoked attack by an anti-Israel mob, who also called them “Jew-lovers” and “Zionists” due to their affiliation with the university.