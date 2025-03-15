Arrested pro-Hamas Columbia student worked for UNRWA – NY Post

Pro-Hamas activist Mahmoud Khalil at Columbia University in New York during a protest on Monday, April 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A detained Columbia University student who led university riots and handed out pro-Hamas leaflets, worked for UNRWA, a UN organization that was infiltrated by Hamas in Gaza, the New York Post reports.

Mahmoud Khalil worked for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees after he spent four years employed at the UK office for Syria and Lebanon.

Khalil, a Palestinian born in Syria, left the UK in 2022 and attended Columbia University.

After enrolling in Columbia in 2022, Khalil worked from June and November 2023 as the political affairs officer at UNRWA.

UNRWA has been found to have extensive ties with Hamas in Gaza, with a number of terrorists on its payroll, including those who perpetrated severe crimes during the October 7th massacre.

The organization was proven to have terror tunnels underneath its schools and to have provided Hamas with financial aid.

Freed hostage Emily Damari said she was held in an UNRWA facility and did not receive proper medical care for her injuries sustained on October 7th, including the loss of several fingers.

Last week, Khalil was detained by Immigrations, Customs, and Enforcement (ICE) agents at his New York apartment over the weekend.

Khalil was involved in an “unauthorized” march held shortly after the October 7th terror onslaught, which “glorified” the Hamas-led massacres.

He served as a “lead negotiator” between anti-Israel students who committed illegal acts, including assaulting custodial workers during their takeovers of campus buildings and the Columbia administration.

Following the arrest, Khalil had his green card and visa revoked.

In 1995, Khalil was born in a Palestinian refugee camp in Syria after his grandparents were deported from Tiberias.

During the Syrian civil war, Khalil fled to Lebanon where he enrolled in university and earned a degree in computer science.

He then moved to the UK where he worked at the UK office for Syria and Lebanon and the UK embassy in Beirut.