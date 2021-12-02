Facebook shuts down Hamas-linked network

Inauthentic account spread disinformation and promoted terror.

By TPS

Facebook has removed four networks from “Palestine,” Poland, Belarus, and China during November for violating its policy on Coordinated Inauthentic Behavior (CIB), the social media company stated Wednesday, including a Hamas-linked network.

“Each of these networks targeted people in multiple countries at once,” Facebook noted.

In “Palestine,” Facebook removed 141 accounts, 79 Pages, 13 Groups and 21 Instagram accounts operating from the Gaza Strip that primarily targeted “people in Palestine, and to a much lesser extent in Egypt and Israel.”

“We found this activity as part of our internal investigation into suspected coordinated inauthentic behavior in the region and linked it to Hamas,” Facebook explained.

CIB is inauthentic accounts run by nefarious individuals pretending to be something they are not to deceive their followers and audience, or automated accounts, bots, developed to behave as humanly as possible with the intent to deceive social media users.

Hamas uses social media to spread disinformation and promote terrorism.