Families of Israelis taken hostage meet with Hollywood influencers

Relatives of abducted Israelis who appeared in a video released by the terrorist organization Hamas earlier today speaks to the media during a press conference in Tel Aviv, October 30, 2023. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

Sharon Stone hosts delegation of relatives of Israeli captives.

By Susan Tawil, World Israel News

A group of friends and relatives of some of the over 200 Israeli hostages visited the U.S. recently to tell their stories and motivate others to care.

Still traumatized by the ruthless assault and slaughter of family members, friends, and neighbors that they survived during the October 7 attack on Israeli towns bordering the Gaza strip, the delegation focused on raising awareness of the plight of the hostages abducted by Palestinian terrorists.

They met with diplomats and politicians in the nation’s capital, including the president, governors, mayors, members of the Senate and Congress, and many others.

Last week, the Israeli contingent was in Hollywood, California, connecting with celebrities, producers, and other influential people in the entertainment business.

Award winning actress Sharon Stone received the group in her LA home, and was moved to tears by their stories.

The Red Cross is a favorite charity of Stone’s, and the organization has honored her for her philanthropy.

To date, the International Committee of the Red Cross has not investigated the hostage situation in Gaza, and the medical condition of the hostages remains unknown.

Sharon Stone told her visitors that she would personally reach out to the Red Cross and do what she could to help.

The Israelis met with pop singer Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, who is Jewish and sympathetic to their cause.

He broadcast Ella Shani, a 14 year old member of the contingent, on his Instagram account, to his over four million followers.

She told of her experience during the terror attack, which included the murder of her father, the shooting of her grandmother, and the kidnapping of her cousin.

Leading talent agencies United Talent Agency (UTA) and Creative Artists Agency (CAA) hosted gatherings at which the delegates spoke before influential members of the Hollywood scene. As well, an event was held at City Hall, attended by mayors of LA and Beverly Hills, senators, congressmen, and other prominent politicians.

The Israeli delegation was hosted by a group of former Israelis who now live in Los Angeles and work in the entertainment field.

They established the LA branch of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, an all-volunteer organization devoted to advocating for the safe return of the 240 hostages held captive in Gaza.

They raise funds and run events to publicize the plight of the abducted Israelis.

Printing and distributing the now iconic “Kidnapped” flyers is one of their many projects; arranging the speaking engagements and networking events for the group of hostage family members is another undertaking.

Noa Zahavi, one of the LA Hostage Forum’s founders who is hosting some of the family members, explained the importance of keeping the hostage crisis in the public eye: “The battle takes place not just on Israel’s battlefield, but also in the global arena of public opinion. Despite the challenges, we remain undeterred. We will persist until everyone returns home.”