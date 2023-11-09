Fans get kicked out of Madonna concert for waving Israeli flag

Madonna’s cellist, Matthew Jamal, condemned Israel and attacked the singer’s fans who waved Israeli flags.

By Shiryn Ghermezian, The Algemeiner

Two people were booted from a Madonna concert in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday night for waving an Israeli flag near the front of the stage, according to Israeli media reports.

A video from the scene shows security guards at the concert forcibly removing two fans while they tried to wave the flag. According to Israel’s N12, another video taken outside the concert hall shows the two Israel supporters explaining to the security guards, “We are not related to the war, this is our country.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Madonna’s cellist, Matthew Jamal, published a message on his Instagram Story in which he condemned Israel and attacked the singer’s fans who waved Israeli flags at one of her earlier concerts.

“You came to the show last night proud of your people, your government, its occupation, sitting first row boasting your white and blue colonizer flag, and expect me to play with a smile,” he wrote. “If you support this genocide, you might have bought a ticket, but just know I’m not playing for you … Just so we’re clear.”

He concluded by saying, “FREE PALESTINE and other black and brown fold around the world suffering at the hands of colonialism.”

Madonna expressed support for the Jewish state following Hamas’ deadly rampage across southern Israel on Oct. 7 and condemned the terrorist attacks, both on social media and on stage during her current Celebration tour.

“What’s happening right now between Israel and Palestine is heartbreaking,” the Hung Up singer told the audience during a performance in London’s O2 Arena in mid-October. “I turn on social media and I want to vomit. I see children being kidnapped, babies being decapitated, children at raves being shot and killed. What the f—k is going on in the world? How can human beings be so cruel to one another? … It frightens me.”

The pop star also commented on the Israel-Hamas war during the Celebration tour’s opening night, which was also in London.