Far-left ‘Squad’ accuses Israel of genocide

Three Democratic lawmakers claim Israel is engaging in ‘war crimes’ and genocide.

By World Israel News Staff

Three far-left Democratic congresswomen accused Israel of genocide and war crimes Thursday, doubling down on claims the three have made previously during Israel’s war against the Hamas terrorist organization following the October 7th invasion of southwestern Israel.

Representatives Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Cori Bush (D-MO) held a press conference on Capitol Hill Thursday, demanding a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, while accusing Israel of war crimes and genocide.

The three congresswomen were flanked by members of a delegation from Doctors Without Borders who held up signs reading “Doctors For Ceasefire Now.”

“When we hear genocidal rhetoric, when we witness devastation and mass murder, when we finance the bombs being dropped, when we intentionally disregard the suffering, we allow the people we represent to be complicit in mass atrocities,” said Bush, a Black Lives Matter activist whose district spans the St. Louis metro area.

“And let me be clear about what’s happening: These are war crimes. The targeting of civilians is a war crime; the targeting of medical facilities is a war crime, the starvation and withholding of water and electricity is a war crime; the collective punishment of 2.3 million people is a war crime, and we refuse to be silent.”

Rep. Tlaib demanded President Joe Biden press Israel to agree to a ceasefire, claiming that the majority of Americans support the U.S. forcing an end to the war between Israel and Hamas.

“President Biden, I hope you hear me. You must listen to the voices of the majority of Americans and the majority of Democrats who worked their butt off to get you elected.”

“You have to represent all of us, Mr. President, not just some. Call for a cease fire now”