Far-right GOP Congressman Paul Gosar to appear with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at fundraiser

By Ben Cohen, The Algemeiner

A far-right GOP Congressman from Arizona will appear at a fundraiser on Thursday with a notorious white supremacist and Holocaust denier for the second time this year.

Rep. Paul Gosar will appear at his July 1 fundraising event alongside Nick Fuentes, a 22-year-old white supremacist who spouts violently anti-Semitic propaganda from the safety of his social media feeds.

In a bid to be the U.S. far-right’s star tough guy, the diminutive Fuentes has questioned the Nazi Holocaust on several occasions and mocked it on others, once comparing the slaughter of Jews in gas chambers to “cookies baking in an oven.”

Fuentes loudly hailed the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection on Capitol Hill as “awesome.” He has also expressed support for racial segregation in the U.S,. so as to preserve the country’s “white demographic core.”

Gosar’s planned appearance with Fuentes on Thursday, at a time and location still to be announced, will be the second time that the pair have appeared together in public this year. Fuentes followed Gosar as a speaker at February’s America First Political Action Conference (AFPAC) gathering in Florida, declaring from the podium that “white people are done being bullied.”

A flyer for Thursday’s fundraiser showed Gosar sitting alongside a grinning Fuentes. “Here’s Nick Fuentes — proud white nationalist — openly denying the atrocities of the Holocaust and doing so in sick fashion, with a smile on his face,” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) stated on Twitter. “Rep. Gosar, an elected official, should be actively speaking out against this hate, not actively supporting and emboldening it.”

Arguably the most damaging attack on Gosar on Tuesday came from members of his own family, who denounced him for continuing to support former President Trump’s claim that the Nov. 2020 election was rigged in President Joe Biden’s favor.

“I consider him a traitor to this country. I consider him a traitor to his family,” his brother, Dave Gosar, told NBC News.

A lawyer based in Wisconsin and one of Paul Gosar’s nine siblings, Dave Gosar said that his brother should be booted out of the U.S. Congress.

“I think he should be removed from Congress, and they have the power to do it, no matter what they tell you,” Dave Gosar said.

Jennifer Gosar — a sister of Paul Gosar — said that she was shocked that no action had been taken against him in the wake of the failed Capitol Hill insurrection.

“I’m shocked that he’s not censured now, that there hasn’t been a process for expulsion,” she said. “I mean, I think all the elements are clear. And maybe there’s something I’m missing, but they’re not acting on it to really allay any fears of the public.