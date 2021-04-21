Fauci accused of being controlled by ‘Israeli money’ by former Clinton adviser on Fox News

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

A prominent feminist author spoke out against Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday, saying she believed he does not have the U.S.’s best interests at heart and that he is compromised by Israeli funding.

Dr. Naomi Wolf, a former Democratic party consultant who once advised former president Bill Clinton and former vice president Al Gore, told Fox News that Fauci “does not work for us.”

“He is so conflicted,” she said, “that I don’t think you can say that he is a bureaucrat whose job is to serve public health for the American people.

“He has patents…he got $1 million from the State of Israel for a humanitarian gift. He’s the highest paid bureaucrat in Washington. Why is that?”

Wolf appeared to be referencing the Dan David Prize awarded to Fauci in February 2021. The prize is affiliated with Tel Aviv University, not the Israeli government. However, Tel Aviv University receives 70% of its funding from the government.

“He is advocating for things without science,” she added, referencing Fauci’s recommendations that people who are fully vaccinated still refrain from seeing loved ones and continue mask wearing.

“I have been a political consultant at the highest level, and he is leaving out the data…he just makes it up as he goes along.”

Wolf said the CDC Foundation received $12 million annually from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation “who are heavily invested in vaccines” and suggested that Fauci’s alleged conflicts of interests should be investigated.

“This is not a conflict-free situation,” she said. “He is not giving us fact-based, science-based guidance.”

Wolf, who penned the bestselling books The Beauty Myth and The End of America, was widely hailed as a leader of the so-called Third Wave of the feminist movement in the 1990s.

In recent years, Wolf has come under fire for her controversial Twitter presence and her decidedly non-mainstream views on a number of popular issues.

In 2014, she said she believed that ISIS execution videos of American captives were staged, and that the victims and their families were “crisis actors” hired by the U.S. government.

Wolf, who is Jewish, has criticized Israel in the past.

During a 2015 speech at Oxford, she compared Palestinians displaced in 1948 to Jewish Holocaust refugees.

Describing a trip with her children to Berlin, she said, “I know how validating it is [to receive] reparations from Germany to acknowledge the loss and the theft and the expulsion of my people.”

She said she felt similarly about the plight of the Palestinians, suggesting an en masse return to Israel would be a form of restorative justice.

“How can I not want people who’ve been kicked out just like we have…to make it home, for people who deserve…to be there?”