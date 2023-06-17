FBI arrests neo-Nazi teen planning mass shooting at a Michigan synagogue June 17, 2023 FBI agents make an arrest. (Illustrative). (FBI)(FBI)FBI arrests neo-Nazi teen planning mass shooting at a Michigan synagogue Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/fbi-arrests-neo-nazi-teen-planning-mass-shooting-at-a-michigan-synagogue/ Email Print The date of the planned attack coincides with the anniversary of the New Zealand mass shooting incident. By World Israel News Staff The FBI on Friday arrested a neo-Nazi teenager from Michigan on charges of plotting a mass shooting at a synagogue. Seann Patrick Pietila, 19 years old, acknowledged that he had uploaded antisemitic content on his Instagram account and applauded other far-right murderers, including the gunmen behind the mass shootings in Norway (2011) and New Zealand (2019). During a search of Pietila’s residence in Upper Peninsula, federal agents discovered a Nazi flag and an assortment of weapons, including assault rifles, a shotgun, pipe bombs, and Molotov cocktails. FBI investigators discovered a note on his phone that suggested he planned to attack the Shaarey Zedek Congregation synagogue in East Lansing, Michigan, and the date March 15, 2024, which coincides with the five-year anniversary of the Christchurch, New Zealand mass shooting incident, where a white supremacist killed 51 Muslims. AntisemitismFBIGun violenceNeo-Nazissynagogue attacks