FBI investigates vandalism of Seattle synagogue

The synagogue vandalism occurred a week after two suspicious packages were sent to Jewish organizations.

By World Israel News Staff

A Seattle synagogue, Herzl Ner-Tamid, was vandalized with abusive graffiti on Wednesday morning, according to The Seattle Times.

The Mercer Island synagogue, home to the oldest conservative Jewish congregation in the area, was spray-painted with the words “Shame on Israel,” and “Stop the Killing,” presumably referring to the current war between Israel and Hamas.

According to Seattle police, the FBI is currently investigating the crime. So far, there have been no credible threats of violence.

However, The synagogue vandalism occurred a week after two suspicious packages were sent to Mercer Jewish organizations.

Congregation Herzl Ner-Tamid posted on its Facebook page, “Despite this adversity, our commitment to leading fulfilled, connected Jewish lives remains steadfast. Thank you for standing strong with us. We would like to take a moment to thank everyone for the outpouring of support.”

Democratic Representative Adam Smith from Washington State’s 9th District vigorously criticized the attack on X.

He posted, “The vandalism at Herzl-Ner Tamid is horrifying and heartbreaking. I condemn this atrocity and stand with the Jewish community in the Ninth District and across the country. Our Jewish friends deserve to feel safe–especially at their places of worship.

The vandalism of the Seattle synagogue is one of many similar incidents; there is a 400% rise in antisemitic incidents since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war.

The vacation home in Michigan of former Chicago Mayor and Obama Chief of Staff, Rahm Emmanuel was spraypainted with the word “Nazis.”

In addition, a woman in LA was charged with hate crimes after ramming her car through the gate of a local synagogue.